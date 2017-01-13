Idina Menzel Sings "Beaches" Classics on New EP

Warner Bros. RecordsGet ready for the Beaches Lifetime remake by listening to Idina Menzel put her spin on the movie’s classic soundtrack.

The Beaches EP, out today, features Idina singing five songs including “Wind Beneath My Wings” and “The Glory of Love.” She also gives her renditions of “I Can Hear the Music,” “I’ll Stand by You” and “Last Time,” recorded specifically for the remake.

Idina takes on the role Bette Midler originated in the 1988 original, while Nia Long steps into the Barbara Hershey role. The film follows the friendship between an aspiring singer and the daughter of a prominent civil rights lawyer through their ups and downs.

Beaches premieres on Lifetime Saturday, January 21 at 8 p.m.

