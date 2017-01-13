Lady Gaga's Halftime Show Will Be "Pretty Amazing," Says Fox Sports President

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicLady Gaga will perform during halftime at Super Bowl 51 next month. What can fans expect from her performance? Eric Shanks, president of Fox Sports, says he doesn't have any detail, but predicts it'll be "pretty amazing."

Shanks told reporters in L.A. this week at the Television Critics' Association Press Tour that he doesn't "know exactly what yet" Gaga has planned for her big moment in Houston on February 5, but he's confident it'll be great, because she's so passionate about it.

"I don’t know if she’s gonna have a collaborator or a guest or anything like that, just at this moment," he said. "But we have spent some time with her, and I will tell you, she is so into putting on a great performance. She is all in on what she’s gonna do for everybody at halftime."

Fox NFL Sunday analyst Howie Long added, "I don’t think anyone knows what to expect. I’m sure it’ll be exciting and that’s why Lady Gaga has been cast as the halftime performer."

Gaga's performance will, of course, be compared to all the previous halftime performances that have gone before, from Beyonce and Bruno Mars, to Katy Perry, U2 and Prince. In case you need to refresh your memory, you'll get a chance to do just that the night before the Super Bowl.

"Halftime is one of those things that people...talk about for a long time," Shanks told reporters. "We're actually doing a show [the] Saturday night leading into NFL Honors that is a one-hour show: the best of NFL Super Bowl halftimes. So those are things...take on a life of their own."

Gaga's appearance won't be her first Super Bowl, of course: last year, she performed the national anthem before the Broncos took on the Panthers.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



