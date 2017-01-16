Lady Gaga May Announce Tour Right After Super Bowl Halftime; Spotted in Studio with Country Songwriter

Image Group LA/ABCWhen it comes to her upcoming tour, Lady Gaga is letting her fans do the talking for her.

Over the weekend, Gaga retweeted a posting from a Gaga fan site that read, "Lady Gaga's tour is already booked and to be [announced] after the Get your coins ready!" Assuming she would not have posted this if it's inaccurate, it looks like we'll get the details of Gaga's Joanne tour after she takes the stage next month at the Super Bowl.

In other Gaga news, Billboard reports that eight years ago this week, Gaga scored her first #1 hit, "Just Dance," featuring Colby O'Donis. She's had two more #1s since then: "Poker Face" and "Born This Way."

Finally, it looks like Gaga's new country-flavored direction may not be a phase. Producer Brian Kennedy posted a photo of himself on Instagram with Gaga and Dallas Davidson, a country songwriter who's penned tunes for artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Lady Antebelleum.

Kennedy, who's produced hits for Rihanna and Chris Brown, wrote, "First session of the year with @ladygaga & @dallasdavidson_ two incredible people! #inspired #readytoworkagain #newsound." There has been speculation that this session has to do with Gaga's upcoming role in the remake of the movie A Star is Born.

