Pink's Daughter Gets a "Big Sister Party"
Monday, January 16, 2017
Want your older child to feel better about the arrival of their little sister or brother? Pink seems to have figured out a way to handle it.
On Instagram, Pink posted a photo of a "big sister party" they threw for daughter Willow Sage, who's five-and-a-half. Pink and hubby Carey Hart welcomed son Jameson Moon on December 26. In the picture, Pink is holding Jameson, while Willow poses with a chocolate-frosted cake that says "Congrats Big Sis!"
Soon after Jameson was born, Pink posted a photo of a grinning Willow holding her new baby bro.
