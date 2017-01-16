Top
Pink's Daughter Gets a "Big Sister Party" 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)Want your older child to feel better about the arrival of their little sister or brother?  Pink seems to have figured out a way to handle it.

On Instagram, Pink posted a photo of a "big sister party" they threw for daughter Willow Sage, who's five-and-a-half.  Pink and hubby Carey Hart welcomed son Jameson Moon on December 26.  In the picture, Pink is holding Jameson, while Willow poses with a chocolate-frosted cake that says "Congrats Big Sis!"

Soon after Jameson was born, Pink posted a photo of a grinning Willow holding her new baby bro.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

DateMonday, January 16, 2017 at 7:00PM AuthorAndrea Dresdale
