Report: Mariah Carey & Elton John Perform at Billionaire’s Wedding

ABC/Randy HolmesFresh from her performance debacle on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, Mariah Carey performed this Saturday at the Landmark Hotel in London.

The diva was not alone. Elton John and Mark Ronson also appeared.

It is rumored they were paid around $4.2 million to sing at the wedding of Irene Kogan and Daniel Kenvey. They topped a star-studded bill booked by Irene’s grandad, Russian billionaire businessman Valery Kogan, according to The Sun.

The reception was reportedly a nine-hour extravaganza. Elton John kicked off the reception with a 12-song set and dedicated “Tiny Dancer” to the bride.

Carey performed and dedicated “We Belong Together” to the new couple. Mariah is believed to earn $3 million for such performances.

Antonio Banderas was also present and made a speech wishing the couple well.

There were additional performances from a number of Russian stars.



Ronson closed the night with a DJ set.

