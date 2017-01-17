DNCE Kicks Off "Intimate" New Tour Tonight

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCMore than a year after the release of their debut single, DNCE kicks off a headlining tour tonight. While most bands start off performing in smaller venues, and then work up to arenas and stadiums, DNCE is actually doing the opposite with this tour.

"We have big plans to do something unique...since it's going to be in a smaller setting," frontman Joe Jonas tells ABC Radio. "We've been playing some really amazing arenas and stadiums with some of these other acts, but we're wanting to do something intimate."

Another unique aspect of DNCE's tour? Even when they're not on stage, the four of them are always together. "We don't like to be away from each other. Even if we have...a late dinner, we're still texting, like, 'You guys up?' We do really enjoy our time together," Jonas explains.

"I think it's because we were friends before we did this," he adds. "And we know what it's like to be in bands... and we've [made] that decision to say, 'Do we want to continue this or not?' And we, luckily, found other people that are just into it...so it feels good to be able to spend time together on tour."

Even the prospect of having to play their debut single "Cake By the Ocean" every night, for what must seem to be the millionth time, isn't daunting for DNCE.

"We love the song so much, we love music so much and it's a challenge for us," says bass player Cole Whittle. "We dance weird, and we connect with the audience, and we find different places to go [with the song] every night, so it's kind of like the first time every time we play it."

DNCE's tour starts in San Diego and is scheduled to wrap up February 9 in Wallingford, CT.

