Ed Sheeran Debuts at #1, Makes "Billboard" Chart History 

Atlantic RecordsIn a recent interview, Ed Sheeran declared, "This year is mine," and it looks as though he's right about that: it's only January and he's already made Billboard chart history.

Ed's new single "Shape of You" has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while his other new single, "Castle on the Hill," just entered at #6. That makes Ed the only artist ever to debut in the top 10 with two songs simultaneously.

It's also Ed's first #1 hit as an artist in his own right: he previously co-wrote the Justin Bieber #1 hit "Love Yourself."

"Shape" is only the 27th song in the 58-year history of the Hot 100 to debut at #1. The last artist to do so was Justin Timberlake, whose "Can't Stop the Feeling!" came in at the top this past May.

On the Digital Song Sales chart, which only measures downloads, "Shape" and "Castle" debut at #1 and #2 simultaneously. He's the first act ever to do so on that particular chart.

These two new entries are Ed's fourth and five top 10 hits. They're both from his new album ÷ (Divide), which is due March 3.

Ed posted a photo of himself on Instagram holding a giant bottle of Tattinger champagne, scowling and giving the finger to the camera. It's captioned, "Billboard #1."

In a statement, he added, "It feels amazing to debut at #1 in the U.S. especially after being away for so long...I’m speechless.  I really wanted to come back with those two songs to show the different sides of my music and what people can expect on ÷ (Divide).  The response to both songs has been absolutely incredible.  I can’t wait to share the rest of the album.”

DateTuesday, January 17, 2017 at 1:35PM AuthorAndrea Dresdale
ABC News Radio