Ed Sheeran Wants "Loads of Babies" -- but Not Yet

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran has a great relationship with his dad, and he says he really wants to be a father himself -- he does, after all, have a serious girlfriend at the moment. However, he says that's something that'll have to wait until his life is a bit more stable.

While appearing on the Vodafone Big Top 40 radio show in the U.K., Ed said, "I'd love to have loads of babies." But when asked whether or not that's likely to happen in the near future, Ed pointed out that his current lifestyle makes it somewhat impossible.

"Y'know, I'm not really around," he explained, and then laughed, "Unless I just have a baby and leave it. But I'm not really that kinda person."

Asked whether or not he could simply bring his baby on tour with him, as other artists do, Ed said he's not sure that would work out either.

"I would have a tour bus baby, but I'd have a tour bus baby when the tour is not that intense," he explained. "The tour that's about to come up is quite intense."

Ed hasn't released details of his upcoming tour yet, but his manager said in a recent interview, "We’re going to be...touring at least until the end of ’18. Live dates are coming early summer in the U.K. and then we’ll come back [to the U.K.] in ‘18 as well."

Ed's new album ÷ (Divide) will be out March 3.

