George Michael's Childhood Friend Believes the Singer "Took Too Much of Something" 

Andros Georgiou grew up with George Michael; the two referred to each other as cousins. He told the BBC that reports that George was doing heroin in the months before his death were "absolute rubbish," because he knows that heroin was "one drug he would never touch." However, he says that the drugs the singer was doing probably contributed to his death.

According to Georgiou, "hard drugs" were back in George's life before he died, specifically cocaine and crack, which he refers to as "one of his favorite drugs." That's why Georgiou believes an accidental overdose killed the singer.

"I just think that he took too much of something, mixed with the antidepressants and other drugs he was on, with alcohol," says Georgiou. "I think his heart just stopped beating."

Georgiou, who toured with Michael until they had a falling out in 1998, also told the BBC that the singer was "actually getting better," adding, "He was trying to lead a normal life again and I believe he was dragged back into the dark side."

He also remembered the singer as an incredibly generous person, and recalled how, on Christmas Eve, he and Michael used to drive around London "with two Range Rovers full of food... and feed all the homeless". Another time, he recalled, the singer wasn't able to attend one of Elton John's charity auctions, so he told Georgiou to go and "just buy everything."

