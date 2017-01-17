Idina Menzel Kicking Off World Tour This Spring

ABC/Eric McCandlessIdina Menzel is taking her golden pipes back out on the road: the singer has announced dates for a 2017 world tour.



She’ll kick off the tour in Japan on March 29, before heading to the U.S. for a string of shows starting April 7 in her old stomping grounds of Long Island, New York. The tour wraps up September 3 in Phoenix, Arizona. European dates will be announced shortly.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. local time.



Before she hits the road, you can catch Idina in the Lifetime remake of Beaches, which premieres this Saturday, January 21 at 8 p.m. She’ll take over the Bette Midler role from the 1988 classic. A soundtrack EP for the film was released last Friday.



Here are the upcoming tour dates:



3/29 -- Osaka, Japan, Osaka Festival Hall

3/30 -- Nagoya, Japan, Nagoya Shi Kokaido

4/1 -- Tokyo, Japan, Nippon Budokan

4/7 -- Uniondale, NY, Nassau Coliseum

4/14 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre

5/19 -- Richmond, VA, Altria Theatre

5/20 -- Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Resort Spa & Casino- Event Center

5/24 -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Broward Center (Au Rene Theater)

5/25 -- Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

5/26 -- St. Augustine, FL, Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

5/27 -- Sarasota, FL, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

7/7 -- Mashantucket, CT, The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

7/8 -- Boston, MA, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

7/9 -- Oxon Hill, MD, The Theater at MGM National Harbor

7/11 -- Pittsburgh, PA, Heinz Hall

7/12 -- Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/14 -- Toronto, ON, Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

7/15 -- Canandaigua, NY, Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands PAC

7/16 -- Philadelphia, PA, BB&T Pavilion

7/18 -- Baltimore, MD, Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric

7/19 -- Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

7/21 -- Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/22 -- Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

7/25 -- New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre

7/26 -- Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

7/28 -- San Antonio, TX, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

7/29 -- Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall

7/30 -- Grand Prairie, TX, Verizon Theatre

8/1 -- Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

8/2 -- Birmingham, AL, BJCC Concert Hall

8/4 -- Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

8/5 -- Kettering, OH, Fraze Pavilion

8/6 -- Louisville, KY, Palace Theatre

8/11 -- Rochester Hills, MI, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

8/12 -- Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

8/13 -- Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theatre

8/15 -- St. Louis, MO, Fox Theatre

8/16 -- Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre

8/18 -- Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/19 -- Layton, UT, Edward A. Kenley Centennial Amphitheater

8/22 -- Redmond, WA, Marymoor Park Concerts

8/23 -- Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

8/25 -- Reno, NV, Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

8/26 -- Berkeley, CA, Greek Theatre

8/27 -- Paso Robles, CA, Vina Robles Amphitheatre

9/1 -- Temecula, CA, Pechanga Theater

9/2 -- Las Vegas, NV, The Pearl @ The Palms Casino Resort

9/3 -- Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

