Rob Thomas Is "Front and Center" with Stripped-Down Versions of His Hits 

Harry SandlerRob Thomas is used to playing arenas with Matchbox Twenty and theaters as a solo artist, but you can watch him in more intimate surroundings on a new episode of the public television show Front and Center.

Rob's episode, taped at New York City's Iridium nightclub, features the singer performing stripped-down and, in some cases, extremely slowed-down, versions of his hits, including "Lonely No More," "3am," "This Is How a Heart Breaks," a brand new song called "We Are One" and, of course, "Smooth."

You can watch a video of Rob's acoustic version of "This Is How a Heart Breaks" now on the Front and Center website.  During the song, he tags on a bit of the '80s classic "867-5309/Jenny," by Tommy Tutone.  Over on Billboard.com, you can watch him perform an extremely mellow version of "Smooth."

In a statement to Billboard, Rob says of the taping, "I’m telling stories and stories are better shared when it’s a smaller group of people, then when you do it in a room like this...there’s just a funk in this room that you can’t get anywhere else. It’s pretty cool.”

Check your local listings to see when Rob's Front and Center episode airs.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

 

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
