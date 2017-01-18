Elton John Schedules 25th Annual Oscar Party

ABC/Randy HolmesIf it's Oscar season, it must be time for Elton John's annual Oscar bash.

This year will mark the 25th installment of Elton's Academy Awards Viewing Party, which raises money for his Elton John AIDS Foundation. This year's event will take place in West Hollywood Park in L.A., with a menu created by chef Gordon Ramsay, a live auction and exclusive musical performances.

Among the co-chairs of this event -- which means they'll be attending the party -- are Katy Perry, Travee Ellis Ross, Kevin Spacey, Britney Spears, Steven Tyler, Beyonce, Jim Carrey, Heidi Klum, Rob Lowe, Lea Michele, Caitlyn Jenner, Denzel Washington and Mahershala Ali, star of the likely Oscar nominee Moonlight.

Over the past 25 years, the viewing party has raised more than $56 million to help people at risk for or living with HIV/AIDS, and to support initiatives addressing the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.