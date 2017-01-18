Kelly Clarkson Cast in Animated Christmas Movie "The Star" 

Weiss EubanksKelly Clarkson's famous for her singing voice, but now she's lending her speaking voice to a new animated Christmas movie called The Star.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie re-tells the story of the first Christmas from the animals' point of view. It follows a brave donkey who heads off on an adventure, and teams up with a sheep named Ruth and a dove named Dave. They run across three camels, and they end up following the Star of Bethlehem and stumbling into "the greatest story ever told."

In addition to Kelly, the movie's cast includes The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun, Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant, Keegan Michael Key, Oprah Winfrey, Anthony Anderson, Tracy Morgan, Tyler Perry and Ving Rhames, among others. It's not clear which role Kelly will play.

The Star arrives in theaters November 10 of this year.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.