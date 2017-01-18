Michael Buble Pulls Out of Brit Awards Hosting Gig

Evaan KherajIn a not-unexpected move, Michael Buble has pulled out of his scheduled gig as the host of the 2017 Brit Awards, the British equivalent of the Grammys.

A rep for Buble tells ABC Radio that Michael will not be hosting the ceremony, which takes place in London February 22. In November, Michael announced that he and his wife would be putting their careers on hold to care for their three-year-old son, Noah, who was diagnosed with cancer.

Last year, when he announced he was hosting, Michael pronounced himself "honored" and "humbled" to do the job. According to ET Canada, Michael is still expected to host the 2017 Juno Awards, which take place in the spring.

