Rah Rah! Video Indicates Lady Gaga Will Perform "Bad Romance" During Super Bowl 

Courtesy Lady Gaga/NFL/PepsiWe may not know exactly what Lady Gaga has in store for her halftime performance at the Super Bowl, but we do know one thing: she's going to perform "Bad Romance."

A new video tweeted out by Pepsi, the halftime show's sponsor, shows Gaga's choreographer Richy Jackson leading a hand-selected troupe of dancers through choreography for "Bad Romance," complete with the signature "monster claw" hand moves from the song's iconic video.

Also in the video, Gaga declares that her performance will be "special" because, she claims, "I've been planning this since I was four."

"For me, it's all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn't normally come together," Gaga continues. "The thing is, it's such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it's been done so many times, I think the challenge is to look at it and say, 'What can I do differently? How can I elevate certain little things here and there and also make it about the music?'"

We'll see what she comes up with on February 5 in Houston.

Meanwhile, despite a source claiming to Entertainment Tonight that Gaga has been barred from mentioning politics or Donald Trump during her performance, the NFL has issued no such directive. The Washington Post reports that the NFL released a statement saying ET's report was "unsourced nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none.”

