"Save the Night": John Legend Will Perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards 

ABC/Paula LoboThe first round of performers for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards have been announced, and among them is 10-time Grammy winner John Legend.

Country music superstars Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, along with heavy metal legends Metallica, are also scheduled to perform at the prestigious ceremony.

While Legend is not up for any Grammys this year, the "Love Me Now" singer currently stars in the critically-acclaimed romantic musical La La Land, whose score has been nominated for -- or won -- many accolades since its release.

You can catch the 2017 Grammy Awards, hosted by late-night talk show host James Corden, February 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

