Andy Grammer's Secret to Great Lyrics: "Write and Write and Write and Write"

Brian HigbeeWhile its first single, "Fresh Eyes," has gone gold, we still don't know when Andy Grammer's new album will be out. But the singer says finishing a record is always a long process for him, because he feels it's important to write a ton of songs in order to come up with truly meaningful ones.

"I just hate hearing songs where you know the words didn't have to come out of the person's mouth," Andy tells ABC Radio. "You hear a song and you're like, 'Oh, those are lyrics, those are words'" ...meaning that the song doesn't seem to convey any particular emotion or feeling.”

Andy continues, "And then you sometimes hear someone sing a song, and you go 'Whoa, they needed to say that! That needed to come out of them!' And I think to get the lyrics to feel that way, you have to just write and write and write and write."

As far as "Fresh Eyes" goes, it definitely came from a real place. It was inspired by a time that Andy saw his wife looking completely different and doing something he'd never seen her do, and felt like he was looking at a complete stranger.

"It's kind of about rediscovering love with someone you've been in love with for a little while, and I think we all go through that, right?" he says. "It started as a love song to my wife but it can be taken in a bunch of different ways."

Andy proved that with the powerful and touching "Fresh Eyes" video, which features him and a team of people giving free makeovers to the residents of a homeless shelter in L.A., transforming them from people who are usually overlooked, into people who are truly being "seen" for the first time in a long time.

