Brian Littrell: Backstreet Boys Invited to Perform at Inauguration, But "It Didn't Work Out"

C Flanigan/FilmMagicAdd The Backstreet Boys to the list of artists who were invited to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration but aren't going to do it. However, according to Backstreet's Brian Littrell, they didn't turn it down for ideological reasons: they just couldn't make it work with their schedule.

Speaking to TMZ, Brian says, "They asked me to ask the guys to sing but it just didn't work out....I woulda been there if I could have...we're starting rehearsals for our Vegas show. So it's like, it just couldn't happen."

But Brian, a Trump supporter, adds that he thinks everyone should stop fighting over the inauguration and unite to support our new Commander-In-Chief.

"Just love each other, man. [Don't] use it as divide," he told TMZ. "'Cause this guy, as of Friday, he's gonna be our president, and he's gonna do so many great things, in my opinion...for this nation, and even for those people who disapprove of him."

The Backstreet Boys start their Las Vegas residency in March.

