Calum Scott Watches Sparks Fly in “Rhythm Inside” Video

Calvin AurandCalum Scott’s debut single, “Dancing on My Own,” proved to be a hit, and now he’s keeping the rhythm going with another new song. The singer has released the music video for his latest single, “Rhythm Inside.”



The video aims to capture the theme of the song, which is about the feelings you get at the start of a relationship. Calum stands in the middle of a dance party, as he watches sparks begin to fly between various party-goers.



“There's a rhythm inside/That I can't slow down/In this moment in time/No, I won't stop now/I give up/My hand's up/For love,” he sings.



Calum first gained attention as a contestant on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015. His cover of the Robyn song “Dancing on My Own” went viral and went on to become the best-selling U.K. single of 2016 by a British solo artist. Calum recently wrapped his first North American tour.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.