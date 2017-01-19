Celine Dion Recording Song for New "Beauty & the Beast" Live-Action Remake Soundtrack

Walt Disney RecordsOne of the things that really put Celine Dion on the map in the English-speaking world was "Beauty and the Beast," her duet with Peabo Bryson that served as the title track of the classic 1991 Disney movie. Now, Celine is contributing a new song to the upcoming live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

As previously reported, John Legend and Ariana Grande have recorded a new version of the song "Beauty and the Beast" for the live-action version. Celine's song is called "How Does a Moment Last Forever," and it's written by Alan Menken and Tim Rice, who've written songs for, respectively, The Little Mermaid and The Lion King. The song is described as an "emotional ballad about holding onto life's precious moments" -- something Celine, a widow, can certainly relate to.

"How Does a Moment Last Forever" will be played over the movie's end-titles, but bits of it will be sung throughout the film as well. In a statement, Celine says, "Being a part of the original Beauty and the Beast was such a magical experience in my life, and I'm truly honored to be a part of this film again.”

Celine and Peabo's original "Beauty and the Beast" duet won the Golden Globe and the Oscar for Best Original Song, as well as three Grammy Awards.

The soundtrack of the live-action Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, is out March 10, but is available for pre-order now at the DisneyMusic website.

