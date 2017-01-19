Justin Timberlake Starring in New Super Bowl Ad for Bai Beverages

ABC/Image Group LAYou’ll be seeing Justin Timberlake on your TV screen during the Super Bowl this year, but he won’t be taking the halftime stage again. Instead, he’s starring in a new commercial set to air during the big game on February 5.



According to AdWeek, the 30-second spot is for for the beverage company Bai [BYE] Brands. Justin’s an investor in the company and last year was named its “Chief Flavor Officer.”



The founder and CEO of Bai, Ben Weiss, says in a statement that Justin “played an integral role” in the development of the commercial.

"Justin has been working closely with our team on several new projects and we are excited to see them all come to life in 2017. This is just the beginning," Weiss adds.



Justin previously performed at the 2004 Super Bowl, where he was the catalyst for Janet Jackson’s infamous wardrobe malfunction. He also appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Pepsi back in 2008.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.