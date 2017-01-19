Lionel Richie to Co-Produce Biopic on Legendary Entertainer Sammy Davis Jr.

Alan SilfenLionel Richie is adding "movie producer" to his resume. The singer will be helping to bring the life story of the legendary entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. to the screen.

Lionel was mentored by Davis, a singer, dancer, actor, comedian, musician and impressionist, who died in 1990. In a statement, Lionel says, "It’s an honor for me to bring the life of one of my idols and friend to the screen. I’m so grateful to be working closely with the Davis family on this and couldn’t be happier to be moving forward on this passion project.”

Sammy Davis Jr. was a member of Frank Sinatra's "Rat Pack," and is also remembered for his 1972 hit "The Candy Man." He overcame racism and discrimination throughout his career, not just for being African-American, but for dating white actress Kim Novak, and subsequently marrying another white actress, May Britt. Davis also made headlines when he converted to Judaism in 1961.

Another producer, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, said, "Sammy's life story is an unparalleled tale of what can be achieved with unbridled perseverance and talent. It is at its essence a uniquely American story of one man's ability to use his talents to reach the pinnacle of his profession."

The movie is moving forward following 27 years of disputes over the rights to the late entertainer's story. All of his heirs are behind the project. So far, there's no start date.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.