Report: Billy Joel Drops Price on His Beachfront Florida Mansion

Myrna SuarezIn the market for a Florida beachfront mansion previously inhabited by Billy Joel? Well, you’re in luck...if you have millions of dollars to spare.



According to the New York Post, the singer has dropped the price on his Manalapan, Florida property by a million dollars, down to the low, low price of $18.5 million. The Mediterranean-style home has seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths, and features its own private dock.



The estate was purchased by Billy in 2014 and reportedly served as a place for him to relax and write music. He apparently owns the vacant lot next door, too, which is also on the market for $9.5 million.



Billy has homes in Oyster Bay and Sag Harbor in his native Long Island, New York.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.