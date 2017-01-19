Train Announces "Play That Song" Summer Tour 

Image courtesy Brendan WalterNot only do we have a brand-new Train album just around the corner, the band’s just announced a summer tour to support it.

“We’re going on tour!” frontman Pat Monahan wrote last night on the band’s official website. “The Play That Song Tour is happening this summer across North America, and we’re bringing along our friends in O.A.R.​ & Natasha Bedingfield​ to join in on the fun.”

The Play That Song tour kicks off May 12 in Las Vegas and ends July 15 in Seattle, WA -- 46 dates in all. You can see the entire tour itinerary on the band’s website.

Pre-sale tickets and V.I.P. packages go on sale Monday, January 23rd, with sales to the general public commencing Friday, January 27. If you want to get in on the pre-sale action, you have to sign up for Train’s mailing list by Saturday night.

Train’s new album, a girl a bottle a boat, featuring the single “Play That Song,” is due out January 27.

