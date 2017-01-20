A Great Big World Hitting the Road for 10-Show Acoustic Tour

Joseph LlanesA Great Big World is ready to take on North America with a brand new headlining tour.



The Grammy-winning duo -- Ian Axel and Chad King -- will kick things off on March 17 in Annapolis, Maryland. Throughout the 10-show trek, they’ll hit cities like Boston, Chicago and New York, before wrapping in Minneapolis on March 28.



This tour, in support of the duo's current album When The Morning Comes, is being described as an “unplugged” acoustic set. Tickets are on sale now at AGreatBigworld.com.



Here are the dates:



3/17 -- Ram’s Head On Stage, Annapolis, MD

3/18 -- The Hamilton, Washington, DC

3/20 -- World Cafe Live, Philadelphia, PA

3/21 -- Brighton Music Hall, Boston MA

3/22 -- Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, CT

3/23 -- Le Poisson Rouge, New York, NY

3/25 -- Mod Club, Toronto, ON

3/26 -- The Ark, Ann Arbor, MI

3/27 -- Space, Chicago, IL

3/28 -- Skyway Theatre - Studio B, Minneapolis, MN

