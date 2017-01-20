Adam Levine's New Movie Gets Theater & Online Deals Before It Premieres

ABC/Craig SjodinAdam Levine's new movie must be pretty good: It hasn't even had its world premiere and it's already gotten deals for theatrical and online distribution.

Deadline reports that Netflix will have the streaming video-on-demand rights for the movie, Fun Mom Dinner, while eOne's Momentum Pictures will distribute the movie in theaters. The deals are said to be worth $5 million.

As previously reported, the movie stars Adam as a bar owner who plays a pivotal role in a night out planned by four moms which takes an unexpected turn. In addition to the Maroon 5 frontman, Molly Shannon, Adam Scott, Toni Collette, Bridget Everett and Katie Aselton star in the film, which marks the directorial debut of Alethea Jones.

The movie will world-premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27.

