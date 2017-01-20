Adele Will Perform on the Grammy Awards Next Month

Trae Patton/CBSThis isn't exactly a surprise, but Adele will be returning to the stage at next month's Grammy Awards.

Adele is up for five Grammys this year, including Album of the Year for 25 and Record and Song of the Year for "Hello." She already has 10 Grammys on her trophy shelf. It's not clear which song Adele will be singing: last year, her performance of "All I Ask" was marred by technical difficulties.

Adele is also a pal of Grammy host James Corden; her installment of his Carpool Karaoke is the most-viewed of all time.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, February 12 on CBS.

