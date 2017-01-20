Five for Fighting Performing at NHL Event Marking the 100 Greatest Hockey Players of All Time 

Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty ImagesJohn Ondrasik, who records under the name Five for Fighting, took that name from a hockey term having to do with the number of penalty minutes a player gets for brawling. It's no wonder he's been tapped to perform at the NHL100 Gala, an event celebrating the 100 greatest NHL players of all time.

During the event, John will be introduced by Robin Thicke, and then perform a tribute the players on the list who are no longer with us. Robin will also pay tribute to his late father, Alan Thicke, a lifelong fan of the sport who died December 13 after collapsing while playing hockey with his younger son, Carter.

John Legend also will make a special appearance at the gala, which will be hosted by Jon Hamm. It airs live from L.A.'s Microsoft Theater on January 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, Sportsnet and TVAS.

