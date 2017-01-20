John Mayer Releases "The Search for Everything: Wave One" EP 

Columbia RecordsJohn Mayer's just released his first new batch of songs since 2013's Paradise Valley. As he announced a few weeks ago, he's putting out his new album The Search for Everything in groups of four songs, every month. This first batch is an EP called The Search for Everything: Wave One.

"The Search for Everything Wave One is out now. I can’t wait for you to hear it," John said on Twitter. "My heart’s racing. These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come."

John recorded the new music with the same lineup he used for his album Continuum, including Steve Jordan on drums and Pino Palladino on bass. The songs range from the mellow first single to "Love on the Weekend," to the self-reflective ballad "Changing," the more funky, uptempo "Moving on and Getting Over," and the touching "You're Gonna Live Forever in Me," which recalls the Eagles' classic Desperado.

It's not clear exactly when we can expect the next batch of songs.

