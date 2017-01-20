Justin Timberlake and Pink Get Guild of Music Supervisors Award Noms

RCA Records/Walt Disney RecordsPink's "Just Like Fire" and Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling!" are eligible to receive Oscar nominations on Tuesday, but for now, they'll have to be content with nominations from the Guild of Music Supervisors.

The awards recognize music supervisors -- the people who select the music for media such as films, TV, games and movie trailers -- but also songs themselves. Justin and Pink are both nominated in the category of Best Song/Recording Created for a Film: Justin's #1 hit was from Trolls, while Pink's was from Alice Through the Looking Glass.

The other nominees include "City of Stars," from La La Land, and Twenty One Pilots' hit "Heathens," from Suicide Squad.

The awards will take place February 16 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.