Make Your Reservations Now: Adam Levine Stars in New Movie "Fun Mom Dinner"

Image Group LA/ABCAdam Levine is about to grace the big screen once again.

After making his movie debut playing a musician in the film Begin Again, Adam will now portray a bar owner in Fun Mom Dinner, a movie that's premiering at the Sundance Film Festival at the end of this month. The movie, directed by Althea Jones, stars Molly Shannon and Toni Collette.

Fun Mom Dinner is about a woman named Emily who feels she gave up her identity when she had kids. She and three other moms plan a boozy night out, but things take a surprising turn, and the experience turns into an evening they'll never forget. Adam's character plays a pivotal role in the action.

Fun Mom Dinner has its world premiere January 27 at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Adam and Maroon 5 will head out on the road starting February 20 in Milwaukee.

