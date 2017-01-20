Pat Benatar Releases New Song, "Shine," in Solidarity with Women's March on Washington

Al Pereira/WireImagePat Benatar released a brand-new song titled "Shine" on Friday in support of the Women's March on Washington, which takes place in the U.S. capital on Saturday. The track, which was co-written with renowned songwriter and producer Linda Perry, is the Benatar's first new song in more than 10 years.

While she isn't able to attend the march, the legendary singer says she's releasing the song to coincide with the event because she wants to show her "support for everyone marching and the importance of standing up for women's rights." Pat adds, "By joining together and lifting each other up, we will show the world that women's rights must continue to move forward -- we're not going back."

Along with the release "Shine," a new campaign called Shine Together conceived by Benatar has been launched in support of the Women's March. According to a press statement, Shine Together "is a movement that uses the universal language of song to inspire women to support each other and continue to move forward on issues affecting women of all races, ethnicities and backgrounds."

"Shine" is available for purchase now as a digital download via ShineTogether.info and at iTunes, Amazon and other online music sellers. The track is priced at 69 cents to draw attention to the per-dollar wage gap that exists between men and women in the U.S. Proceeds from the tune will be donated to the B.A. Rudolph Foundation, which supports women who are seeking careers in public service and government.

You can check out an official video for "Shine" now on YouTube. The clip shows Benatar working on the track in the studio with Perry and Pat's husband and longtime guitarist Neil Giraldo.

