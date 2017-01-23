Adele, Ed Sheeran, James Bay Among Britain's 500 Most Influential People

XL/Columbia RecordsAdele, James Bay and Ed Sheeran are among Britain's 500 Most Influential People, according to a U.K. company that's been around since 1769.

The company, Debrett's, has recognized "people of influence and achievement in British society" for more than two hundred years. In 2014, it launched Debrett's 500, which highlights "the most influential, inspiring and high achieving individuals" across Britain.

The 500 "influencers" are chosen from a variety of fields, including music. In that category, Adele, James and Ed are all named, as well as Simon Cowell, Chris Martin of Coldplay, producer Mark Ronson of "Uptown Funk" fame, DJ and Taylor Swift ex Calvin Harris, girl group Little Mix, and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction. Oddly, no other members of One Direction made the list.

Adele was, naturally, tops on the list, thanks to the success of her album 25 -- the fastest-selling disc in U.K. chart history -- and her sold-out world tour, which will end this summer in London.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

