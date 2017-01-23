Ed Sheeran Reminisces About Teenage Years in “Castle on the Hill” Video; Will Perform on "SNL" Next Month 

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran takes a trip down memory lane for his new “Castle on the Hill” video.

The visual for the nostalgic tune is set in Ed’s hometown of Framlingham, England and even features a younger Ed lookalike. The teenage version of Ed acts out the lyrics of the song as he’s seen hanging out with friends, sharing some beers, smoking hand-rolled cigarettes and having his first kiss. Those scenes are intercut with shots of grownup Ed wistfully roaming the countryside.

Ed co-produced the video and used kids from the school he attended. “Loved filming this in [Framlingham]. All these kids are actually from my high school! Go watch it & share it far and wide,” he tweeted.

Last week, Ed’s other single, “Shape of You,” debuted at number one of the Billboard Hot 100. “Castle on the Hill” came in at number six, making him the first act to debut two songs in the top 10 at the same time.

Meanwhile, Ed has been announced as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on February 11. It'll be his second time performing on the show. Alec Baldwin will host for a record-breaking 17th time.

