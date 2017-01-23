Phillip Phillips to Play Benefit Concert for Tornado Victims

Nick WalkerPhillip Phillips hails from Albany, Georgia, which was devastated over the weekend by a number of lethal tornadoes. It's no wonder that Phillip is now planning to play a benefit show to help those impacted by the storms.

Bo Henry, a local musician and businessman, told The Albany Herald that Phillip, as well as country superstar Luke Bryan, have agreed to perform, and that he is currently working out the details.

Henry told the paper, “This recovery effort is going to be here for the long haul. So many people want to help, to volunteer, and that means so much to the victims of these storms. But we reached out in our devastation to the guys who can really raise money, enough to make a big difference in our region.”

On Monday, Phillip tweeted, "Pray for my city. My hometown. So much devistation [sic], so many lives taken and so many blessed to be alive. Just keep everyone here in mind."

