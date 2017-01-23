Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper Teaming for Summer Tour 

Doug Sonders; Courtesy of So What ManagementIn the past, Rod Stewart has toured with Stevie Nicks. Now, he's teaming up with another iconic female performer for a joint trek: Cyndi Lauper.

Rod and Cyndi will kick off an 18-city tour July 6 in Hollywood, Florida and they're scheduled to wrap things up August 12 in Houston. Tickets go on sale January 27.

The two will appear on Watch What Happens Live on January 25 and Access Hollywood on January 27 to talk about the pairing.

This will be Rod's first tour since he was knighted in 2016. He continues to perform his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas -- his next dates there are in March. His most recent album, Another Country, came out in 2015.

Cyndi's most recent album, Detour, is a collection of classic country songs from the '40s, '50s, and '60s.

Here are the tour dates:

7/6 -- Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, FL

7/8 -- Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

7/9 -- Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Tuscaloosa, AL

7/12 -- BB&T Pavilion, Camden, NJ

7/14 --Darlings Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, ME

7/15 -- Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

7/18 -- Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

7/19 -- Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

7/21 -- Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

7/22 -- Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

7/25 -- PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

7/28 -- Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

7/29 -- CMAC PAC , Rochester, NY

8/1 -- DTE Energy Music Theater, Clarkston, MI.

8/4 -- Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

8/5 -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park, IL

8/11 -- Verizon Theater, Dallas, TX

8/12 -- Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, Houston, TX

