Watch Out Taylor Swift: Obama's About to Pass You in Twitter Followers

Courtesy The White House/Gary Miller/FilmMagicBarack Obama may no longer be POTUS, but he's killing it on Twitter.

After the former president vacated the office last week, he resumed tweeting from his personal, @BarackObama, which he's had since 2007. Since then, he's been steadily gaining in followers, and as of Monday evening he'd tied Taylor Swift, who is the third most-followed person in the world, behind Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.

As of Monday evening, Obama and Taylor both had 83.2 million followers. Justin has 91.4 million followers, and Katy has 95.5 million. Taylor hasn't commented on the fact that the former POTUS has caught up to her.

Omer Ginor, the managing director of TwitterCounter, told the New York Post that Obama could surpass Taylor soon, considering he's racked up 2.5 million followers in three days.

By the way, Donald Trump's personal Twitter account had 21.7 million followers as of Monday.

