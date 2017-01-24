Birthday Boy Neil Diamond to Release Anniversary Three-CD Set

UMe/Capitol Music GroupNeil Diamond celebrates his 76th birthday today, but he's giving his fans a gift: March 31 will see the release of Neil Diamond 50: The 50th Anniversary Collection.

The three-CD set will mark the 50th anniversary of Diamond's recording career with -- what else? -- 50 songs that span his entire output. Diamond has personally handpicked the tracks.

As previously reported, Diamond will kick off a 50th Anniversary Tour April 7 in Fresno, California. Tickets for that trek are on sale now.

Here's the full track list of Neil Diamond 50:

Disc 1:

"Solitary Man"

"Cherry, Cherry"

"I've Got the Feeling (Oh No No)"

"You Got to Me"

"Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon"

"I'm a Believer"

"Thank the Lord for the Night Time"

"Red, Red Wine"

"Sunday Sun"

"Shilo"

"Kentucky Woman"

"Brooklyn Roads"

"Glory Road"

"Holly Holy"

"And the Grass Won't Pay No Mind"

"Sweet Caroline"

"Brother Love's Traveling Salvation Show"

Disc 2:

"Done Too Soon"

"Soolaimon"

"Cracklin' Rosie"

"Crunchy Granola Suite"

"I Am...I Said"

"Stones"

"Morningside"

"Song Sung Blue"

"Play Me"

"Be -- Recapitulation and Farewell to Fletcher"

"Skybird"

"Lonely Looking Sky"

"I've Been This Way Before"

"Longfellow Serenade"

"Beautiful Noise"

"Street Life"

"If You Know What I Mean"

Disc 3:

"Desirée" (Single Version)

"You Don't Bring Me Flowers"

"Forever in Blue Jeans"

"September Morn"

"The Story of My Life"

"Yesterday's Songs"

"I Believe in Happy Endings"

"Hello Again"

"Love on the Rocks" (From The Jazz Singer Soundtrack)

"Heartlight"

"Lady-Oh"

"Pretty Amazing Grace"

"Hell Yeah"

"We"

"The Art of Love"

"America" (From The Jazz Singer Soundtrack)

