Justin Bieber Auctions Off His Prized Blue Ferrari 

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCJustin Bieber has parted ways with his prized blue Ferrari.



The singer auctioned off the luxury car over the weekend at the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. The custom-made Ferrari, designed by West Coast Customs, was sold for more than $400,000.



"I've had it for roughly two years now. And it was my first Ferrari," Justin told Entertainment Tonight. "I have to say goodbye to my baby!... I'm gonna leave a pair of my old Calvins in there." Justin is, of course, the face of Calvin Klein underwear.



Justin also gave the highest bidder a pair of tickets to one of his U.S. shows. His new set of tour dates kick off February 15 in Mexico.

Justin arrived at the Velocity Barrett-Jackson auction Saturday in Arizona to help put his Ferrari 458 on the block. He talked about the car before the bidding started.

