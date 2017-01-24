Justin Bieber Auctions Off His Prized Blue Ferrari
Justin Bieber has parted ways with his prized blue Ferrari.
The singer auctioned off the luxury car over the weekend at the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. The custom-made Ferrari, designed by West Coast Customs, was sold for more than $400,000.
"I've had it for roughly two years now. And it was my first Ferrari," Justin told Entertainment Tonight. "I have to say goodbye to my baby!... I'm gonna leave a pair of my old Calvins in there." Justin is, of course, the face of Calvin Klein underwear.
Justin also gave the highest bidder a pair of tickets to one of his U.S. shows. His new set of tour dates kick off February 15 in Mexico.
Justin arrived at the Velocity Barrett-Jackson auction Saturday in Arizona to help put his Ferrari 458 on the block. He talked about the car before the bidding started.
