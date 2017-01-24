Justin Timberlake, Sting Score Oscar Nominations 

Dan SteinbergJustin Timberlake and Sting were among the composers landing Oscar nominations Tuesday morning.

Justin is nominated for "Can't Stop the Feeling!," the #1 hit from the animated film Trolls, for which Timberlake also served as executive music producer. In addition, he had a starring role. This is JT's first Oscar nod, though he did appear in an Oscar-winning film: The Social Network.

He tweeted, "SPEECHLESS. WOWOWOW!!!!!!! Thank you SO MUCH for this nomination for Congrats to ALL the nominees!!

Sting, meanwhile, is up for "The Empty Chair," a song he wrote for the documentary Jim: The James Foley Story, about a journalist who was the first American citizen murdered by ISIS. This is Sting's fourth nomination in this category: he was previously nominated in 2000, 2001 and 2003, but has yet to win.

In a statement, Sting said, "It was truly an honor to be part of this documentary and celebrate James Foley's heroic spirit and selfless compassion. James was the ultimate journalist who gave his life to ensure that the unedited truth was reported to the world."

Also of note: Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated for "How Far I'll Go," the song he wrote for the animated film Moana. Miranda also has a Tony, Emmy and a Grammy, so if he takes home the Oscar, he'll be one of the few people who've ever pulled off an EGOT, which is what it's called when you win all four top entertainment awards.

The other two songs nominated in this category -- "Audition" and "City of Stars" -- are both from La La Land, which leads all Oscar nominees with a record-tying 14 nods.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air February 26 on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.