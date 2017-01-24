Oscar Nominations: Will Justin Timberlake, Pink or Adam Levine Score Nods This Morning? 

RCA RecordsThe nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards will be announced this morning at starting at 8:18 a.m. ET, and many of today's top artists are in the running to score nominations, including Justin Timberlake, Adam Levine, Pink and more.

Ninety-one songs are eligible for nomination for Best Song from a Motion Picture. To be eligible, songs have to include original words and music specifically written for the movie. The song also has to be heard during the movie, or be the first one to play over the end credits. Songs written or co-written by Pink, Justin Timberlake and Adam, as well as Hozier, Sia, Jessie J, OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and Imagine Dragons have all made the list.

Pink's "Just Like Fire," from Alice Through the Looking Glass and Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from Trolls are the two biggest hits, but there's also Hozier's "Better Love" from The Legend of Tarzan, Adam Levine's "Go Now" from Sing Street, Ryan Tedder's "Faith" from the animated film Sing, Jessie J's "Superstar" from Ice Age: Collision Course, Imagine Dragons' "Levitate" from Passengers and Ellie Goulding's"Still Falling for You" from Bridget Jones' Baby.

The queen of possible nominees, though, is Sia, who has three songs on the list: "Angel by the Wings" from The Eagle Huntress, "Never Give Up" from Lion and "Waving Goodbye" from The Neon Demon. She also co-wrote "Try Everything" for the movie Zootopia, which Shakira performed.

Some of these songs were nominated for Golden Globes as well, but "City of Stars" from La La Land ended up winning the trophy. If that song is nominated for an Oscar, all those pop stars should start planning to go home empty-handed. A consolation prize? We may see them performing on the Oscars telecast, which airs February 26 on ABC.

