Rick Springfield to Host 2018 Edition of The 80s Cruise

Rick Springfield will host and headline the 2018 edition of The 80s Cruise, which takes place in March of next year.

Rick will be the first music star to serve as emcee of the seagoing festival, which also will feature Mike + the Mechanics, original Foreigner singer Lou Gramm, Loverboy, The Tubes, Thomas Dolby, ex-Katrina & the Waves singer Katrina Leskanich and Tommy Tutone.

The 2018 80s Cruise will embark from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 17 and will visit Nassau in the Bahamas; St. Thomas; Tortola in the British Virgin Islands; and CocoCay in the Bahamas before returning to port on March 24.

During the cruise, Springfield will lead parties, play three headlining concerts, make appearances during other artists' sets and take part in an autograph session, a Q&A event, a celebrity poker tournament and an '80s-themed game show. Co-hosting the nautical extravaganza will be original MTV VJs Mark Goodman, Nina Blackwood and Alan Hunter.

"When the producers of The 80s Cruise asked me to be the first artist to ever host the cruise, I wanted to do it right -- which means doing it big," says Springfield in a statement. "I will be everywhere on the ship!"

In conjunction with the cruise's theme, '80s music videos and movies will play non-stop in all the cabins, while the ship also will feature an old-school video-game arcade.

For more details, visit The80sCruise.com.

First up, however, is The 80s Cruise's 2017 installment, which runs from February 11 to February 18 and stops at Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and CocoCay. The star-studded lineup of performers includes Cheap Trick, Belinda Carlisle, Men at Work singer Colin Hay, The Romantics, Morris Day and the Time, Survivor, Berlin, Howard Jones, Debbie Gibson and Men Without Hats.

