Bruno Mars to Perform on the Grammy Awards Next Month

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty ImagesFour-time Grammy winner Bruno Mars will return to the awards show next month for what will no doubt be a rousing performance.

Bruno will be performing on the Grammys for the first time since 2013, though last year, he was onstage picking up the Record of the Year trophy for "Uptown Funk." It'll be his fifth time overall performing on the show.

While Bruno's current album 24K Magic came out too late to be considered for the Grammys, he's nominated this year for his work on Adele's nominated album 25: he co-produced the track "All I Ask."

Other artists who'll be taking the stage at the February 12 show include Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

