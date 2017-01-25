Celine Dion's Taking Her Show on the Road to Europe 

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCCeline Dion doesn't want to be confined to Las Vegas.

The Canadian diva has announced Celine Dion Live 2017, a major European tour which will see her visiting some countries for the first time in eight years. The jaunt kicks off June 15 in Copenhagen, Denmark and will visit Sweden, the U.K., the Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Berlin before wrapping up July 27 in Birmingham, England.

Tickets go on sale February 3, though fan club members can get in on a pre-sale on January 26 at noon local time.

As for Celine fans in the U.S., she's currently performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas through February 4, and then she'll return for another round of dates starting April 4 and running through June 3.

