Lady Gaga's Pal Tony Bennett, Bruno Mars, John Legend Will Be Part of Super Bowl Ads & Performances 

Bryan Bedder for GettyLady Gaga's headlining the Super Bowl halftime show next month, but her pal Tony Bennett also will be part of the experience.

According to a press release by PepsiCo, the sponsor of the halftime show, Tony Bennett will be part of the "countdown to Lady Gaga's epic performance" via an "unforgettable 10-second pre-produced lead in."

In addition, PepsiCo has announced that John Legend will appear in a Super Bowl ad for its new LIFEWTR bottled water brand, which will air during the first half of the game. John will be performing an "inspired version" of his latest hit "Love Me Now" that's been "tailored to reflect the advertisement’s art direction and bring its imagery to life," according to PepsiCo.

Finally, PepsiCo has hired Bruno Mars to headline "Art After Dark," which is described as an "entertainment experience fusing music, technology and art." It's taking place in Houston on Friday night, February 3, two days before the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl, featuring the Falcons taking on the Patriots, takes place in Houston on February 5.

