Madonna & Child(ren): Queen of Pop Wants to Adopt More Kids 

AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP/Getty ImagesMadonna is ready to open her heart to more kids.

The mother of four has filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi. Her son David and her daughter, Mercy James, are both from that African nation. A government spokesman says the singer appeared before a High Court judge on Wednesday in Malawi.

The spokesman added that it's now up to the court to decide whether to grant the adoption order. The singer will have to wait a week before hearing the decision on her application. Madonna adopted David in 2008 and Mercy in 2009. She also has a son, Rocco, from her marriage to Guy Ritchie, and a daughter, Lourdes, from a relationship with Carlos Leon.

In other Madonna news, Billboard reports that a radio station in Texas has banned her music following her controversial remarks at the Women's March on Washington last weekend. During her remarks, Madonna said she'd thought, "an awful lot about blowing up the White House."

She later explained her comment by saying the phrase was taken "wildly out of context," and added, "I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things -- one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage...I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love."

