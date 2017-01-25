Reissue of Fleetwood Mac's Hit-Packed "Tango in the Night" Coming

Warner Bros. RecordsIn recent years, Fleetwood Mac has released expanded versions of its classic albums Rumours, Tusk and Mirage, and now you can add Tango in the Night to that list. A remastered version of 1987 album will be reissued in multiple configurations on March 10 in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

The Tango in the Night reissue will be available as a Deluxe Edition featuring three CDs, a DVD and a vinyl LP; a two-CD set; a single CD; and digitally.

Released in April 1987, Tango in the Night featured four top 20 hits -- "Little Lies," "Big Love," "Everywhere" and "Seven Wonders," which peaked at #4, #5, #14 and #19, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. The album, itself, reached #7 on the Billboard 200 tally, and has gone on to sell more than 3 million copies in the U.S.

Tango in the Night is the last Fleetwood Mac studio album to date to feature the group's Rumours-era lineup -- Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie.

The deluxe Tango in the Night reissue boasts a remastered version of the original album; a CD featuring of B-sides and previously unreleased outtakes, demos and alternate versions; a CD of remixes; a remastered vinyl edition of the record; and a DVD containing promo videos for five songs, as well as a high-resolution stereo mix of the album.

Among the many extra tracks on the bonus discs are an alternate version of "Mystified," the rare B-sides "Down Endless Street" and "Ricky," and an extended remix of "Little Lies" by John "Jellybean" Benitez.

Here's the full track list of the Tango in the Night: Deluxe Edition:

Disc One: Original Album (2017 Remaster)

"Big Love"

"Seven Wonders"

"Everywhere"

"Caroline"

"Tango in the Night"

"Mystified"

"Little Lies"

"Family Man"

"Welcome to the Room... Sara"

"Isn't It Midnight"

"When I See You Again"

"You and I, Part II"

Disc Two: B-Sides, Outtakes, Sessions

"Down Endless Street"

"Special Kind of Love" (Demo)*

"Seven Wonders" (Early Version)*

"Tango in the Night" (Demo)*

"Mystified" (Alternate Version)*

"Book of Miracles" (Instrumental)

"Where We Belong" (Demo)*

"Ricky"

"Juliet" (Run-Through)*

"Isn't It Midnight" (Alternate Mix)*

"Ooh My Love" (Demo)*

"Mystified" (Instrumental Demo)*

"You and I, Part I & II" (Full Version)*

Disc Three: The 12" Mixes

"Big Love" (Extended Remix)

"Big Love" (House on the Hill Dub)

"Big Love" (Piano Dub)

"Big Love" (Remix/Edit)

"Seven Wonders" (Extended Version)

"Seven Wonders" (Dub)

"Little Lies" (Extended Version)

"Little Lies" (Dub)

"Family Man" (Extended Vocal Remix)

"Family Man" (I'm a Jazz Man Dub)

"Family Man" (Extended Guitar Version)

"Family Party" (Bonus Beats)

"Everywhere" (12" Version)

"Everywhere" (Dub)

Disc Four: The Videos (DVD)

"Big Love"

"Seven Wonders"

"Little Lies"

"Family Man"

"Everywhere"

--Plus a High-Resolution Stereo Mix of Tango in the Night

Disc Five: Tango in the Night (Vinyl)

--List of songs the same as Disc One

* = previously unreleased.

