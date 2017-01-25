Vegas Casinos Reportedly in Bidding War over Adele

Simon EmmettAdele plans to finish her world tour this summer in London, but if one British tabloid is to be believed, casinos in Las Vegas are pulling out all the stops to entice her to continue her live performances, as an artist-in-residence in Sin City.

Britain's Daily Star claims that MGM, The Venetian and Caesars are all trying to land Adele with the "biggest deals ever put together" for Vegas -- deals which could see her earning more than half a million bucks per night. Of course, she'd also get free food and lodging as part of the deal.

The paper quotes a source as saying, "It is all-out war in Las Vegas for Adele’s signature. In a city that prides itself on high stakes gambling, three major casinos are rolling the dice to persuade Adele to perform at their resorts...even though [she] has made over $100 million from her tour, this monetary deal could tempt her.”

As the mother of a young child, staying in one place instead of traveling might appeal to Adele, but it's highly doubtful that she'd agree to do the number of shows required for this kind of deal...especially since she, frankly, doesn't need the money.

