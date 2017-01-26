Elton John to Score Musical Version of "The Devil Wears Prada"

Joseph GuayElton John has had great success on Broadway with Billy Elliott and The Lion King. Now he's been tapped to write a brand-new musical also based on a popular movie: The Devil Wears Prada.

Variety reports that Elton will team with writer Paul Rudnick to create the musical. Rudnick has written plays and screenplays, including the movies Addams Family Values and In & Out.

There's no timeline yet for the musical, which is being co-produced by Rocket Entertainment, a production company co-founded by Elton and whose CEO is the pop-rock legend's husband, David Furnish.

The Devil Wears Prada, based on a 2003 novel, was turned into a hit 2006 movie starring Anne Hathaway as an aspiring reporter and Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, her tyrannical boss at a fashion magazine. Streep earned her 14th Oscar nomination for her role.

