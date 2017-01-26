Josh Groban Recording New Song for Live-Action "Beauty and the Beast" Remake

ABC/Fred LeeFirst Celine Dion now Josh Groban. Josh has recorded a new song, called "Evermore," for the closing credits of the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

"Evermore" also will appear in the film sung by the Beast, played by Dan Stevens. The song was written by Alan Menken and Tim Rice, who, respectively, have written songs for The Little Mermaid and The Lion King.

“I am honored to sing this beautiful new song by two of my absolute favorites, Alan Menken and Tim Rice," says Josh in a statement. "Beauty and the Beast has been with me since my childhood and to have a musical connection to this new film makes me so happy.

Earlier this month it was announced that Celine Dion also is singing a new song by the same songwriting team for the movie's end-credits, "How Does a Moment Last Forever."

The soundtrack of the live-action Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, is out March 10, but is available for pre-order now at the DisneyMusic website. The movie hits theaters March 17.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

